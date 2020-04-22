Berry farmers are making adjustments for “pick your own” with social distancing

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strawberries are ripe for the picking now in Middle Tennessee, and many farms offer a “pick your own” experience, which is a tradition for families.

But like everything else, adjustments are being made for COVID-19.

Wagner Berry Farm in Spring Hill will be open to pick your own berries this Saturday. John and Martha Wagner explained the changes they are making for social distancing and sanitization.

Wagner Berry Farm

“This year we created a waiting list so we could at least control the amount of volume of people we have coming in,” John Wagner noted. “We figure we can have 10-20 families, depending on the production of that day, which is going to be a little bit more of a scheduling thing for us. But if we can keep that small amount of people available, or coming in on a daily basis, permitting weather, then we can keep the spacing out rather well. And that’s the major thing we’ve done differently this year. We do have hand sanitizing stations out in the field, which is kind of an odd thing out in a strawberry field.”

John also says that the rows of berries are 6 feet apart which helps with the social distancing.

Wagner Berry Farm

And after the strawberries have been picked, safety is assured at check out, as well.

“The employees will wear gloves while handling your berries. We will sanitize between each customer and change out the gloves,” explained Martha Wagner”.

To contact Wagner Farms for an appointment, see their web site or Facebook Page, or call 931-486-0337.

