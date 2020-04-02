1  of  25
Closings
Benton County mayor: ‘Main Street looks like it’s the strip on Daytona Beach at spring break’

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Benton County says many of his residents “are simply in denial” when it comes to the seriousness of COVID-19.

In a video posted to his Facebook page Wednesday, Mayor Brett Lashlee expressed concerns over the reaction to the pandemic from residents, businesses and state leaders.

“I don’t know, maybe I’m not having a good day, but I’m not liking what I’m seeing when I’m running around the community and kind of observing things,” the mayor said.

Lashlee explained, “there are times that Main Street looks like it’s the strip on Daytona Beach at Spring Break.”

“I believe locally there’s a lot of our citizens that are simply in denial,” he added.

After observing multiple businesses in Benton County over the weekend and earlier this week, Mayor Lashlee said, “I will say, I saw masks. I saw gloves. I saw people with the little hangers of sanitizer on their belt loops and things, but you know who I saw this from? I saw this from citizens, the customers. I did not see this on the managers walking around in the store. I did not see this on the employees of those stores.”

The mayor also explained he wanted to see more “tough talk out of Tennessee leaders” when it comes to the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Benton County. A total of 35 people in the county had been tested for the virus, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford4
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount28
Bradley14
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland14
Davidson 423
DeKalb5
Dickson18
Dyer3
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin7
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene15
Grundy6
Hamblen3
Hamilton50
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins5
Haywood2
Henry1
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox78
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison7
Marion8
Marshall1
Maury17
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery27
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam31
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson35
Rutherford86
Scott3
Sequatchie1
Sevier9
Shelby496
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner201
Tipton22
Trousdale5
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington21
Wayne1
Weakley1
White2
Williamson148
Wilson 45
Residents of other states/countries243
Pending442
Total Casesas of (4/1/20)2,683

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Davidson4
Greene1
Hamilton2
Knox1
Marion1
Rutherford1
Shelby3
Sumner7
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Non-TN resident1
Total Deaths (as of 4/1/20)24

