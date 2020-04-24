Benton County mayor asks community to pray for family of coronavirus victim

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor Brett Lashlee says the loss of Benton County’s first resident to COVID-19 hits him “on a very personal level.”

The Tennessee Department of Health announced a coronavirus-related death in the county during its Thursday afternoon update.

In a joint statement with the mayors of Camden and Big Sandy, Mayor Lashlee urged his community to “collectively pray for, and grieve with the family, whoever they may be, as they are experiencing the loss of their loved one to this virus.”

He added, “whatever your approach to or thoughts have been towards this virus, we are all impacted by this tragedy whether directly or indirectly. We must continue to be diligent in our overall health practices and behaviors as this virus is still a grave threat to our community. We must continue to keep the safety of our county as a priority. Please continue to adhere to CDC, White House, and TN Health guidelines.”

“As local governments, we must continue to follow federal and state mandates,” Mayor Lashlee stated. “As individuals, we must continue to protect our vulnerable populations, and take extra precautions to care for the elderly and children, as well as those that are struggling emotionally and mentally.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Lashlee took to his Facebook page with a video message for his community. The mayor said many of his residents “are simply in denial” and “there are times that Main Street looks like it’s the strip on Daytona Beach at Spring Break.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the state health department reported zero active cases of the virus in Benton County. The county has five confirmed cases with four recoveries and one death.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 23 Bedford 130 Benton 5 Bledsoe 214 Blount 48 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 6 Cheatham 28 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 25 Crockett 6 Cumberland 61 Davidson 1,918 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 56 Dyer 30 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 38 Grundy 27 Hamblen 14 Hamilton 129 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 16 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 202 Lake 20 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 24 Macon 35 Madison 94 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 35 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 12 Montgomery 130 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 101 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 125 Rutherford 351 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 34 Shelby 1,951 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 556 Tipton 87 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 369 Wilson 195 Residents of other states/countries 277 Pending 192 Total Cases – as of (4/23/20) 8,266

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 21 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 4 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 43 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 32 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Pending 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/23/20) 170

