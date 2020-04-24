Benton County mayor asks community to pray for family of coronavirus victim

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor Brett Lashlee says the loss of Benton County’s first resident to COVID-19 hits him “on a very personal level.”
The Tennessee Department of Health announced a coronavirus-related death in the county during its Thursday afternoon update.
In a joint statement with the mayors of Camden and Big Sandy, Mayor Lashlee urged his community to “collectively pray for, and grieve with the family, whoever they may be, as they are experiencing the loss of their loved one to this virus.”
He added, “whatever your approach to or thoughts have been towards this virus, we are all impacted by this tragedy whether directly or indirectly. We must continue to be diligent in our overall health practices and behaviors as this virus is still a grave threat to our community. We must continue to keep the safety of our county as a priority. Please continue to adhere to CDC, White House, and TN Health guidelines.”
“As local governments, we must continue to follow federal and state mandates,” Mayor Lashlee stated. “As individuals, we must continue to protect our vulnerable populations, and take extra precautions to care for the elderly and children, as well as those that are struggling emotionally and mentally.”
Earlier this month, Mayor Lashlee took to his Facebook page with a video message for his community. The mayor said many of his residents “are simply in denial” and “there are times that Main Street looks like it’s the strip on Daytona Beach at Spring Break.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the state health department reported zero active cases of the virus in Benton County. The county has five confirmed cases with four recoveries and one death.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|23
|Bedford
|130
|Benton
|5
|Bledsoe
|214
|Blount
|48
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|6
|Cheatham
|28
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|25
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|61
|Davidson
|1,918
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|56
|Dyer
|30
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|28
|Gibson
|32
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|38
|Grundy
|27
|Hamblen
|14
|Hamilton
|129
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|14
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|16
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|202
|Lake
|20
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|24
|Macon
|35
|Madison
|94
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|35
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|10
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|130
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|101
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|125
|Rutherford
|351
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|34
|Shelby
|1,951
|Smith
|18
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|556
|Tipton
|87
|Trousdale
|27
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|9
|White
|4
|Williamson
|369
|Wilson
|195
|Residents of other states/countries
|277
|Pending
|192
|Total Cases – as of (4/23/20)
|8,266
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|21
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|4
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|43
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|32
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Pending
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/23/20)
|170
