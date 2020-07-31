Benton County courthouse closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Benton County courthouse will be closed until at least Monday after a worker in the building tested positive for COVID-19, the county said Thursday.

A county spokesperson said the courthouse will be deep-cleaned and will utilize “restricted access” when it reopens Monday, August 3.

Anyone with business to conduct at the courthouse will need to call ahead.

The county has not said where within the building the employee worked or the severity of the symptoms.

