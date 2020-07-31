Benton County courthouse closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Benton County courthouse will be closed until at least Monday after a worker in the building tested positive for COVID-19, the county said Thursday.

A county spokesperson said the courthouse will be deep-cleaned and will utilize “restricted access” when it reopens Monday, August 3.

Anyone with business to conduct at the courthouse will need to call ahead.

The county has not said where within the building the employee worked or the severity of the symptoms.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories