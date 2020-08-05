Belmont University delays return to campus plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Belmont University announced changes in its return to campus plans due to ongoing pandemic concerns.

Belmont University President Bob Fisher released a statement Tuesday which said outbreak numbers in July were worse than the university anticipated when the university originally made its return to campus plans.

Classes set to begin an August 19 will take place online through September 4. September 4 is when the university hopes to resume in-person classes. Students participating in HyFlex classes, a mix of in-person and online instruction, will resume September 7.

Residential move-ins have also been pushed back to September and students will be assigned one of two move-in times. Students should receive more information on their assigned move-in times by August 10.

Graduate and doctoral classes are set to begin as scheduled on August 19, however, some of those classes will be held virtually until September 4.

For a complete list of return to campus plans click here.