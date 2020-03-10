Belmont extends Spring Break, plans for online classes amid Cornavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont University says they are extending their Spring Break and planning for online classes amid an outbreak of COVID-19.

Belmont officials say they will extend the current Spring Break to Mar. 22. Beginning Mar. 23, the school says classes will resume online only for at least two weeks.

Officials say the school currently plans to begin in-person classes again on Apr. 6. They said all University-sponsored student and employee travel, both international and domestic, scheduled for March 16 through April 3 will be cancelled unless approved by administrators.

