Bellevue food bank sees twice the need amid COVID-19

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Food banks are being flooded by people in need amidst COVID-19. The Bellevue Community Food Bank at Bellevue United Methodist Church says they have seen double the regular amount of customers.

“Our needs are great they really are. We are seeing items basically fly off the shelves every week,” said Pam Walden who coordinates the food bank.

Since 1991, she says the Bellevue community food bank has been serving families from Pegram, Bellevue, Belle Meade and West Nashville with essential groceries.

“They get a bag of groceries, they also get a bag of bread. We also have produce and we also occasionally have some meat.”

The food is donated from the community and packed thanks to a number of volunteers, then distributed every Tuesday night.

“We generally, before the pandemic began, we had approximately 30 a night on average. Now we are seeing about 60 a night once a week on Tuesday nights,” said Walden.

As the food flies off the shelves, Walden says it’s important it keeps flying in.

“We do need people to please consider us when you grocery shop, pick up a few extra items for us; crackers, canned vegetables. Shopping right now is very difficult especially for our volunteers for them to be able to purchase enough at one shopping trip,” said Walden.

Walden says while their needs remain great, she also wants others who are in need to know their doors are open.

“We truly, truly see the pain and the grief in their faces and the sadness and it definitely affects our group, but we know we are doing good work and we rely on that and our faith and hopefully it gets us through to the next week, where hopefully we can do it all again.”

