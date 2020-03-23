Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  30
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – Bed Bath & Beyond announced Sunday night it will be closing all stores in support of national efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The retail store sent an email out to its customers stating starting Monday, March 23, all locations will close until April 3.

“We realize the impact store closures will have on our associates and assure you the well-being of every employee is a top priority,” said Bed Bath & Beyond President and CEO Mark Tritton. “We want to take care of them in the best way we can and will be providing applicable pay and benefits for this period.”

Tritton also mentioned in the email that customers will now have up to 240 days from the date of purchase to return an item(s).

In the meantime, the retail store will remain open online for customers.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories