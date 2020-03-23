Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

(WFLA) – Bed Bath & Beyond announced Sunday night it will be closing all stores in support of national efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The retail store sent an email out to its customers stating starting Monday, March 23, all locations will close until April 3.

“We realize the impact store closures will have on our associates and assure you the well-being of every employee is a top priority,” said Bed Bath & Beyond President and CEO Mark Tritton. “We want to take care of them in the best way we can and will be providing applicable pay and benefits for this period.”

Tritton also mentioned in the email that customers will now have up to 240 days from the date of purchase to return an item(s).

In the meantime, the retail store will remain open online for customers.

