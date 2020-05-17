Beaches will not open across NYC for Memorial Day

(CNN) — New York City beaches will not be open for Memorial Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill De Blasio made the announcement Sunday… Saying…. It just isn’t safe…

There’s obviously a huge interest in the beaches and the state of New York has said, that different localities can make different choices and some are deciding in the metropolitan area to open beaches for Memorial Day, the traditional start of the beach season. I’ve said before, I’m going to say again, we are not opening our beaches on Memorial Day. We are not opening our beaches in the near term. It is not safe. It is not the right thing to do in the epicenter of this crisis. Mayor Bill De Blasio

De Blasio added that while beaches remain closed to swimming, walking on the beach is okay.

The NYPD is also expected increase patrols across the beaches and parks.

