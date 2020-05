NAPLES, Fla. (WKRN) — Officials in Naples, Florida ordered beaches to close again, following large crowds over the weekend.

Those beaches will now remain shut down indefinitely. They opened last week for the first time since the pandemic started.

Monday city leaders scheduled an emergency council meeting to discuss how to enforce social distancing.

Since the state began to reopen back on May 4, Florida has seen 336 deaths over six days. That’s an average of 56 deaths per day.