coronavirus

‘BBC Dad’ and family talk about working from home, kids crash interview (again)

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Professor Robert Kelly, best known as “BBC Dad,” was back on TV on Thursday along with his wife and their children to discuss the challenges of working from home with children in the house.

Kelly was joined by his children (on purpose this time) for the interview. And, of course, the children were full of energy.

“Excited about being on telly,” the BBC News anchor said during the interview. “That’s not the first time.”

The 2017 video has yet again brought some needed laughs to millions of people currently forced to work from home.

The family lives in South Korea and Kelly has been working from home for the past two weeks.

