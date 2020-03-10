Battle Ground Academy closed Tuesday as student undergoes testing for coronavirus

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Battle Ground Academy in Franklin will be closed Tuesday out of an abundance of caution as a student will be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19.)

The school released a statement to parents, which reads:

BGA Community, Thank you again for your confidence and support today. We had strong attendance in every division, and our faculty, staff, and students handled the new procedures and protocols wonderfully. I am writing to let you know that out of an abundance of caution we will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10. A member of our Senior Class is being tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this evening, and we may not know the results of his test before people are due back on campus in the morning. He was not in school today (Monday) and has not been in school since last Thursday. He began exhibiting symptoms on Sunday evening. As soon as we have more information, which may not be for another 24-48 hours, we will send an update. Tomorrow will be a “canceled” day, and faculty will meet and work on our online plans should we not reopen on Wednesday. In the meantime, I continue to recommend the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC websites for guidance and information regarding COVID-19. Thank you, Will Kesler

The first case of coronavirus within the state of Tennessee is a 44-year-old Williamson County man who is the father of a child at BGA.

In a statement the Academy said, “The current student of that family has no symptoms and will be kept out of school for precautionary reasons under the supervision of public health. Due to the incubation period of the virus, there is no evidence that the student was infectious at school.”

Nashville International Airport confirmed that on February 27 the man traveled, round trip to Logan International Airport in Boston. Airport officials haven’t confirmed what airline the man traveled on.

The department of health said it is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE