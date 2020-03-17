1  of  37
Bath & Body Works closes all stores in US, Canada over COVID-19

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Bath & Body Works store. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Bath & Body Works has announced it will temporarily close all stores in the U.S. and Canada in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement posted online by CEO Andrew Meslow, store workers will still be paid and the company will “look for other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they’ve done.”

The letter goes on to say:

“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We’re working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs. We never want to disappoint our customers, and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them.”

To read the entire letter, click here.

Earlier this week, the company had all hand sanitizer products listed as “sold out” online, but it appears a few of the items are back in stock.

