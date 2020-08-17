Bars to reopen in Nashville with limited capacity Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —New rules easing COVID-19 restrictions on Nashville bars go into effect Monday.

The bar industry in Music City has been pleading to reopen after weeks of forced closures by the city. But some bars are choosing to stay closed because of the capacity limitations.

Bar owners told News 2 that while they’re happy to get the ball rolling to reopen, limiting capacity to only 25 people is not going to give them any profits.

Bars like the Red Door Saloon in Midtown will reopen their doors for the first time since July 2.

The owner hopes to prove to the city that bars and patrons can act responsibly but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Their bartenders agree, saying they are used to taking care of much more volume than a couple dozen.

Owner Rick Clarke is urging other businesses to be extremely diligent for the next two weeks so capacity limits could increase in September.

“Our understanding is that if people behave, do what their supposed to, keep social distance, wash their hands, wear a mask when it’s appropriate that in two weeks there is a strong possibility that they will give us maybe more time to stay open and increase the number of customers that we may have,” explained Clarke.

Other bars on the block like Loser’s are choosing not to reopen since 25 people would not cover the overhead costs of staffing and utilities. A lot of other businesses like Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge are following suit.

Clarke hopes the city will recognize the effort they are putting forward to reopen the right way because if bars are shut down again, many will be forced to close for good.

All restaurants and bars must close to the public and empty nightly by 10:30 p.m. beginning Monday night, which is thirty minutes later than the current curfew in place, Mayor John Cooper said. He added to-go and curbside alcohol sales and open containers of alcohol are still banned in the Midtown and downtown Nashville areas, as defined last week.

The mayor advised current public health orders will also remain in effect through at least Aug. 31.

