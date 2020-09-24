Bars, restaurants in Nashville to allow more patrons in Phase Three of reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Nashville enters Phase Three of reopening next week, capacity at bars and restaurants will increase, as will the number of audience members allowed at the Grand Ole Opry.

During his weekly coronavirus news conference, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced, beginning Oct. 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

Cooper said Phase Three will also allow events of up to 30% capacity or 500 people with a plan approved by the Metro Public Health Department. That will authorize the Grand Ole Opry to have an in-person audience of 500 for its 95th anniversary show on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Under Phase Three, retail stores and commercial businesses can continue to operate at 75% capacity, while gyms and high-touch businesses, like hair and nail salons, can run at 50% capacity.

Transpotainment vehicles will be allowed to resume operation at 50% capacity or a maximum of 15 people.

