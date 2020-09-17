Bars, restaurants in Nashville to allow 50% capacity, remain open until 11 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced bars and limited service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County can operate at 50% capacity beginning Friday.

The mayor made his announcement during his weekly coronavirus task force meeting.

Establishments will have to adhere to a maximum of 50 patrons per floor and 50 at an outside dining area.

Bars will also be allowed to remain open until 11 p.m. nightly.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

