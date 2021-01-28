Bars, restaurants in Nashville allowed to extend operating hours starting next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will now be allowed to remain open until midnight daily beginning Monday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during his weekly news briefing. Mayor Cooper said recent coronavirus metrics have shown improvement, allowing for restaurants and bars to stay open an hour later than the current closing time of 11 p.m.

Restaurants and bars that do not serve or permit alcohol will also be allowed to resume regular hours of operation up to 24 hours per day, the mayor added.

Mayor Cooper said social distancing rules will still be enforced within the establishments.