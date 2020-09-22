Bars, construction sites among COVID-19 ‘hotspots’ in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bars, construction sites, correctional facilities and a manufacturing plant are among the sites linked to approximately 2,600 coronavirus cases in Nashville since the start of the pandemic, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The list of 49 sites, detailing clusters of more than ten cases identified since mid-March, was compiled by the health department and obtained by News 2 Monday night.

Tyson Foods tops of the list with approximately 280 cases, followed by 216 cases at the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Rounding out the top three is the Nashville Rescue Mission and the Nashville Fairgrounds with 156 cases.

The list also includes six downtown and midtown bars, comprising 114 cases — Losers, Tootsies, Dogwood, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon and Winners.. The Metro Public Health Department has said the actual number of cases at bars is likely higher because of tourists who come and go, making it difficult to trace them.

Five construction sites are also included in the clusters, totaling 185 cases. The sites listed are the Montgomery Bell Academy job site, Broad West construction, the Lipscomb Elam Hall job site, the Grand Hyatt Hotel job site and the Rolling Mill Hill job site.

Eighteen assisted living facilities make up approximately 90 cases, while six correctional facilities account for 557 cases.

The list, which also includes weddings and other social gatherings, can be found below, showing the confirmed case count, as reported by the Metro Public Health Department:

Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White’s Creek Long-Term Care Facility 46 Belmont Village of Green Hills LTCF 16 Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 125 Blakeford Green Hills LTCF 18 Bordeaux LTCF 47 Broad West Construction Construction 34 Cargill Commercial-Warehouse 22 DCSO CDM Jail Correctional Facility 22 DCSO CDM Jail Correctional Facility 75 Cedar Springs Wedding Social Gathering 15 CoreCivic Metro Detention Facility Correctional Facility 122 Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 107 Dawghouse Saloon Bar 14 Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women Correctional Facility 216 Dogwood Bar 19 Egyptian Church retreat Social Gathering 18 Fundraiser at Clementine Social Gathering 23 Good Samaritan Health & Healing LTCF 73 Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site Construction 23 Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 43 Hermitage Hall Congregate Living 93 Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Bar 15 Knowles Assisted Living LTCF 41 Lakeshore Meadows LTCF 33 Life Care Center Old Hickory Village LTCF 11 Lipscomb Elam Hall job site Construction 32 Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility Correctional Facility 62 Loser’s Bar 29 Men of Valor Congregate Living 10 Metro Water Services Office 18 Middle TN Mental Health Inst Congregate Living 55 Montgomery Bell Academy job site Construction 75 Mosaic Apartments Other 20 Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 48 Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (PT 2) LTCF 32 NHC Place at the Trace ACLF LTCF 12 NHC Place at the Trace NH LTCF 19 Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds Congregate Living 156 Riverbend Max Security Prison-2 Correctional Facility 60 Rolling Mill Hill job site Construction 21 Signature of Madison LTCF 49 Standing Tall Music City Congregate Living 50 The Health Center at Richland Place LTCF 46 The Opal at Music City LTCF 27 Tootsie’s Bar 27 Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 151 Tyson Foods Commercial-Warehouse 280 Vanderbilt University Social Gathering/Sports 59 Winner’s Bar 10

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

