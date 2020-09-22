Bars, construction sites among COVID-19 ‘hotspots’ in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bars, construction sites, correctional facilities and a manufacturing plant are among the sites linked to approximately 2,600 coronavirus cases in Nashville since the start of the pandemic, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
The list of 49 sites, detailing clusters of more than ten cases identified since mid-March, was compiled by the health department and obtained by News 2 Monday night.
Tyson Foods tops of the list with approximately 280 cases, followed by 216 cases at the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Rounding out the top three is the Nashville Rescue Mission and the Nashville Fairgrounds with 156 cases.
The list also includes six downtown and midtown bars, comprising 114 cases — Losers, Tootsies, Dogwood, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon and Winners.. The Metro Public Health Department has said the actual number of cases at bars is likely higher because of tourists who come and go, making it difficult to trace them.
Five construction sites are also included in the clusters, totaling 185 cases. The sites listed are the Montgomery Bell Academy job site, Broad West construction, the Lipscomb Elam Hall job site, the Grand Hyatt Hotel job site and the Rolling Mill Hill job site.
Eighteen assisted living facilities make up approximately 90 cases, while six correctional facilities account for 557 cases.
The list, which also includes weddings and other social gatherings, can be found below, showing the confirmed case count, as reported by the Metro Public Health Department:
|Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White’s Creek
|Long-Term Care Facility
|46
|Belmont Village of Green Hills
|LTCF
|16
|Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|125
|Blakeford Green Hills
|LTCF
|18
|Bordeaux
|LTCF
|47
|Broad West Construction
|Construction
|34
|Cargill
|Commercial-Warehouse
|22
|DCSO CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|22
|DCSO CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|75
|Cedar Springs Wedding
|Social Gathering
|15
|CoreCivic Metro Detention Facility
|Correctional Facility
|122
|Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|107
|Dawghouse Saloon
|Bar
|14
|Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women
|Correctional Facility
|216
|Dogwood
|Bar
|19
|Egyptian Church retreat
|Social Gathering
|18
|Fundraiser at Clementine
|Social Gathering
|23
|Good Samaritan Health & Healing
|LTCF
|73
|Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site
|Construction
|23
|Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|43
|Hermitage Hall
|Congregate Living
|93
|Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk
|Bar
|15
|Knowles Assisted Living
|LTCF
|41
|Lakeshore Meadows
|LTCF
|33
|Life Care Center Old Hickory Village
|LTCF
|11
|Lipscomb Elam Hall job site
|Construction
|32
|Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|Correctional Facility
|62
|Loser’s
|Bar
|29
|Men of Valor
|Congregate Living
|10
|Metro Water Services
|Office
|18
|Middle TN Mental Health Inst
|Congregate Living
|55
|Montgomery Bell Academy job site
|Construction
|75
|Mosaic Apartments
|Other
|20
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|48
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (PT 2)
|LTCF
|32
|NHC Place at the Trace ACLF
|LTCF
|12
|NHC Place at the Trace NH
|LTCF
|19
|Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds
|Congregate Living
|156
|Riverbend Max Security Prison-2
|Correctional Facility
|60
|Rolling Mill Hill job site
|Construction
|21
|Signature of Madison
|LTCF
|49
|Standing Tall Music City
|Congregate Living
|50
|The Health Center at Richland Place
|LTCF
|46
|The Opal at Music City
|LTCF
|27
|Tootsie’s
|Bar
|27
|Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|151
|Tyson Foods
|Commercial-Warehouse
|280
|Vanderbilt University
|Social Gathering/Sports
|59
|Winner’s
|Bar
|10
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.