Bars, construction sites among COVID-19 ‘hotspots’ in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nashville generic

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bars, construction sites, correctional facilities and a manufacturing plant are among the sites linked to approximately 2,600 coronavirus cases in Nashville since the start of the pandemic, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The list of 49 sites, detailing clusters of more than ten cases identified since mid-March, was compiled by the health department and obtained by News 2 Monday night.

Tyson Foods tops of the list with approximately 280 cases, followed by 216 cases at the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Rounding out the top three is the Nashville Rescue Mission and the Nashville Fairgrounds with 156 cases.

The list also includes six downtown and midtown bars, comprising 114 cases — Losers, Tootsies, Dogwood, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon and Winners.. The Metro Public Health Department has said the actual number of cases at bars is likely higher because of tourists who come and go, making it difficult to trace them.

Five construction sites are also included in the clusters, totaling 185 cases. The sites listed are the Montgomery Bell Academy job site, Broad West construction, the Lipscomb Elam Hall job site, the Grand Hyatt Hotel job site and the Rolling Mill Hill job site.

Eighteen assisted living facilities make up approximately 90 cases, while six correctional facilities account for 557 cases.

The list, which also includes weddings and other social gatherings, can be found below, showing the confirmed case count, as reported by the Metro Public Health Department:

Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White’s CreekLong-Term Care Facility46
Belmont Village of Green HillsLTCF16
Bethany Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF125
Blakeford Green HillsLTCF18
BordeauxLTCF47
Broad West ConstructionConstruction34
CargillCommercial-Warehouse22
DCSO CDM JailCorrectional Facility22
DCSO CDM JailCorrectional Facility75
Cedar Springs WeddingSocial Gathering15
CoreCivic Metro Detention FacilityCorrectional Facility122
Creekside Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF107
Dawghouse SaloonBar14
Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for WomenCorrectional Facility216
DogwoodBar19
Egyptian Church retreatSocial Gathering18
Fundraiser at ClementineSocial Gathering23
Good Samaritan Health & HealingLTCF73
Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job siteConstruction23
Green Hills Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF43
Hermitage HallCongregate Living93
Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky TonkBar15
Knowles Assisted LivingLTCF41
Lakeshore MeadowsLTCF33
Life Care Center Old Hickory VillageLTCF11
Lipscomb Elam Hall job siteConstruction32
Lois DeBerry Special Needs FacilityCorrectional Facility62
Loser’sBar29
Men of ValorCongregate Living10
Metro Water ServicesOffice18
Middle TN Mental Health InstCongregate Living55
Montgomery Bell Academy job siteConstruction75
Mosaic ApartmentsOther20
Nashville Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF48
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (PT 2)LTCF32
NHC Place at the Trace ACLFLTCF12
NHC Place at the Trace NHLTCF19
Rescue Mission-FairgroundsCongregate Living156
Riverbend Max Security Prison-2Correctional Facility60
Rolling Mill Hill job siteConstruction21
Signature of MadisonLTCF49
Standing Tall Music CityCongregate Living50
The Health Center at Richland PlaceLTCF46
The Opal at Music CityLTCF27
Tootsie’sBar27
Trevecca Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF151
Tyson FoodsCommercial-Warehouse280
Vanderbilt UniversitySocial Gathering/Sports59
Winner’sBar10

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories