Bars and event centers left with questions after Mayor Cooper announces Nashville will remain in phase two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that Nashville will remain in phase two for the time being, with the goal of moving into phase three as soon as possible.

The announcement marks another blow for bars and event centers.

Kacie Schaffer, a Nashville-based wedding planner says to be safe, she advised her clients to postpone their weddings.

Many in Nashville were hoping bars, clubs, tours, and transpotainment would open Monday at half capacity as Nashville was slated to move into phase three. For now, they’ll all remain halted or closed.

In addition, small gatherings must remain at 25 people or less in Davidson County. Outside of Davidson County, 100 person gatherings are allowed but Schaffer says brides and grooms are still holding off.

“​​It’s obviously upsetting to me we’re not making the progress we hoped to make​,” said Schaffer, “I think its the push and pull of maybe we won’t be that’s so difficult for me and my clients because you do hold out hope for that July 18, 300 person wedding.”

For now, those eager to have a spouse to have and to hold will have to hold off, for now.

​​”​​I’m going to make this happen for you no matter what, it may not look exactly how it was going to and we will adjust and pivot but I will still give you a beautiful wedding or event you’ll be happy with.”

