Barbershops, salons face new expenses for safety

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to guidance from Governor Bill Lee, most salons and barbershops across the state were able to open on May 6; now, those businesses are adjusting to additional costs and safety protocols.

Loose Ends Barbershop in Murfreesboro spoke with News 2 about the expenses they’ve faced in order to keep customers safe.

“Our overhead has increased a little bit,” said Joshua Howse, a barber, and partner at Loose Ends Barbershop.

Howse said the shop has purchased disinfecting products, a thermal imaging thermometer and masks to mitigate risks of COVID19.

He said no customers aren’t permitted in the shop if they have a fever or aren’t willing to wear a mask.

“We’re also seeing customers by appointment only, no walk-ins,” Howse added.

Loose Ends Barbershop was closed for nearly two months after Stay-At-Home orders were mandated by the state.

During the closure, Howse said the business lost thousands in revenue.

“As a business I’d definitely say $15,000.”

Now, they’re trying to look forward and make up for lost time in the safest way possible.

“You wouldn’t take chances on the people you protect and we’re not trying to take chances on ours either,” said Howse.

