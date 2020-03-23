Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Auto repair shops prioritize essential workers amid influx of work orders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Absolute Auto Repair in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Critical services like auto repair shops are seeing a spike in business, and owners are having to make some major changes to how they operate.

In a business that’s usually first-come, first-serve, the owners of Absolute Auto Repair Melani and David Stephens in Wilson County are changing up how they run their auto repair shop starting with asking questions.

“Saying, ‘Well would you do me a favor and tell me what you do for a living, so I can prioritize putting the ticket on your car?'” said Melani.

That priority is to first fix the cars of essential workers, like those in healthcare, grocery, utilities, and first responders.

“Right now we’re putting in a transmission in a van that belongs to a surgical nurse,” said Melani. “The only surgeries going on right now are the ones that have got to be done.”

The Stephens said it’s a necessary change with an influx in work orders since the March 3rd tornado.

“When we had the tornado, we had already had estimates that we had given to people,” they said. “I just explained to them, ‘We’re putting essential workers’ vehicles in front of those.'”

As area auto shops see their workload increase, the Stephens are also trying to limit contact with customers to prevent exposure.

They’ve limited the lobby to one customer, put a cone to prevent incoming and outgoing foot traffic into their shop, washed door handles, and maximized their use of technology.

“Doing business over the phone – we can text pics to text someone over the phone of the repairs that are needed,” said Melani.

They’re all changes amid trying to protect their own workers with dwindling resources in the region.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories