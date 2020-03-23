Auto repair shops prioritize essential workers amid influx of work orders

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Critical services like auto repair shops are seeing a spike in business, and owners are having to make some major changes to how they operate.

In a business that’s usually first-come, first-serve, the owners of Absolute Auto Repair Melani and David Stephens in Wilson County are changing up how they run their auto repair shop starting with asking questions.

“Saying, ‘Well would you do me a favor and tell me what you do for a living, so I can prioritize putting the ticket on your car?'” said Melani.

That priority is to first fix the cars of essential workers, like those in healthcare, grocery, utilities, and first responders.

“Right now we’re putting in a transmission in a van that belongs to a surgical nurse,” said Melani. “The only surgeries going on right now are the ones that have got to be done.”

The Stephens said it’s a necessary change with an influx in work orders since the March 3rd tornado.

“When we had the tornado, we had already had estimates that we had given to people,” they said. “I just explained to them, ‘We’re putting essential workers’ vehicles in front of those.'”

As area auto shops see their workload increase, the Stephens are also trying to limit contact with customers to prevent exposure.

They’ve limited the lobby to one customer, put a cone to prevent incoming and outgoing foot traffic into their shop, washed door handles, and maximized their use of technology.

“Doing business over the phone – we can text pics to text someone over the phone of the repairs that are needed,” said Melani.

They’re all changes amid trying to protect their own workers with dwindling resources in the region.

