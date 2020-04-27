Austin Peay State University to host virtual celebration for graduates

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials from Austin Peay State University said their original Spring Commencement was May 8 and 9. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused officials to cancel that ceremony.

APSU President Alisa White said, “After thoughtful discussion based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to avoid large social gatherings for the next eight weeks, we have determined that Spring Commencement should not occur May 8 and 9.”

At noon on Friday, May 8, Austin Peay is hosting a virtual celebration to honor the spring graduates. The celebration will be accessible on the University’s Facebook page.

The University remains committed to inviting the May graduates back to campus to participate in Commencement when it is safe to do so.

For the last few weeks, the University has asked graduating students to send in photos of themselves from their time on campus. The images will be used in a video montage as part of the day’s virtual, interactive celebration.

