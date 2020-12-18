Austin Peay State University to become ‘vaccination pod’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine reaches hospitals across the country, Austin Peay State University is joining in on the distribution.

The university is preparing to administer 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming months.

“While the university is still closed, we will still be testing, unfortunately. As the community numbers go up, we have more testing because of the spread of the disease,” said Dr. Heather Phillips, director of the university’s new clinical laboratory.

The pandemic has been a long nine months for those working on the front lines.

“Right now we are making huge sacrifices with our families. I have not kissed or loved on my children since probably about March; I’m really looking forward to being able to do that again,” explained Dr. Phillips. “Most people don’t realize the PPE that we wear here on the front line, we often wear it at home to try to reduce that spread to our family.”

The university’s drive through COVID-19 testing center has tested nearly 6,000 people. Now, the school is looking forward to adding an additional resource.

“People panic when they think they have been in direct contact with a COVID-19 individual, and we hold that virus in our hand every single day. There is a high degree of risk for us and we want to reduce that for our loved ones,” said Dr. Phillips.

Austin Peay State University is planning to open a new clinical lab on January 4, featuring an “ultra freezer” necessary to hold the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will also house two other freezers used to hold other versions of the vaccine like Moderna and AstraZeneca.

“This is very exciting for the university, and its exciting for us to help the community and help mitigate the spread of the disease and keep the disease down,” explained Dr. Phillips.