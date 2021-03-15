Austin Peay plans return to ‘predominately face-to-face’ classes for fall 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Austin Peay State University has announced it will return to “pre-pandemic class formats” this summer and plans to have “predominantly face-to-face classes” in the fall, the school said Monday.

Pre-registration for summer and fall classes opens March 22 and the university said students can expect the traditional class offerings that existed prior to the pandemic. Open registration starts March 27.

“Things are already beginning to come back,” said Maria Cronley, APSU’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs said in a statement. “We will be offering summer classes that mirror our summer offerings prior to COVID. We have set our fall class schedules, which also reflect pre-COVID class offerings with mostly face-to-face classes.”

The university opened an in-house, state-of-the-art testing lab this spring. The university also recently opened an on-campus vaccination site. Both are free and open to the community.

University officials are waiving standardized test requirements – the ACT, SAT and GRE – for any student applying for undergraduate or graduate admission for the summer and fall 2021 terms.

Austin Peay admissions representatives will hold enrollment events at Wendy’s restaurant locations across Middle Tennessee, where potential students can enroll on the spot. Here are the dates and locations (all events are 3:30 to 6 p.m.):

March 23 at 2603 West End Ave., Nashville.

at 2603 West End Ave., Nashville. March 25 at 3131 Dickerson Road, Nashville.

at 3131 Dickerson Road, Nashville. April 8 at 7104 Charlotte Pike, Nashville.

at 7104 Charlotte Pike, Nashville. April 13 at 551 Donelson Pike, Nashville.

at 551 Donelson Pike, Nashville. April 15 at 802 Vantage Way Court, Nashville.

at 802 Vantage Way Court, Nashville. April 20 at 4843 Nolensville Pike, Nashville.

at 4843 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. April 22 at 168 E. Main St., Hendersonville.

at 168 E. Main St., Hendersonville. April 27 at 1315 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro.

How to apply, register

To register for classes, visit www.apsu.edu/registrar/.

To apply for admission at Austin Peay, visit http://www.apsu.edu/admissions/.

The University also offers several scholarships to incoming students. Visit http://www.apsu.edu/scholarships/.