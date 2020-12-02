Austin Peay cancels in-person fall commencement due to COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Austin Peay State University announced Wednesday it will not host in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for December due to COVID-19.

After consulting with state health experts, university officials have decided to cancel all ceremonies that were set to take place in the Dunn Center on December 11 and 12. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the region and state.

APSU’s commencement committee is working to come up with alternate Fall Commencement celebration plans. Once those plans are finalized, students will receive an email. Updates will also be available on the university’s commencement website.

“This was a difficult decision because graduating is a significant achievement, and we look forward every semester to celebrating our students’ hard work,” APSU Interim President Dannelle Whiteside said. “But the safety of our campus and local communities must come first. After discussing the issue with the University’s senior leadership, members of the APSU COVID-19 Command Team, and state health experts, we’ve concluded that we cannot safely host our Fall Commencement on Dec. 11-12.”

The university transitioned to fully-online instruction this week, which was originally planned as part of the school’s fall semester.

“I’m very saddened that we had to make this difficult decision,” Whiteside said. “Celebrating our students’ success is an important tradition at this institution, and we will definitely find a way to honor their achievements. Please know that this decision was made to keep our students, their families and our community safe and healthy.”