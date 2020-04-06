Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech continue to produce PPE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students and faculty at Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech have stepped up to the plate and continue to make PPE with on campus 3-D printers. So far, Tennessee tech has created 300 straps for face shields and expects to have another 500 completed this week.

3-D printer creating PPE at Austin Peay.

Students and faculty at Austin Peay have printed more than 1,000 face shields and are working on prototypes for respirator masks that can be used by medical professionals. Respirator masks are more challenging to make according to Mike Wilson, director for GIS at Austin Peay.

“The face shield is fairly simple. The idea of the face shield is to extend the life of the mask. Now the mask, on the other hand, has a lot of variables. But getting something that fits properly on somebody’s face and also getting the filtration material correct.”

Respirator prototype at Austin Peay.

Wilson said these masks need to have a filtration size of .3 microns. They also take longer to print. A face shield takes between an hour and a half and three hours, while a respirator mask will take three to four times longer.

Over at Tennesse Tech students have been hard at work producing the headbands needed for the face shields. We spoke to Ankit Gupta, a Ph.D. student, and Research Assistant at Tennessee Tech, about their efforts to produce more PPE.

Face shield headband created at Tennessee Tech.

Gupta told News 2 that they are working hard to ramp up production while still making social distancing a priority.

“Because we have to do social distancing. Only two people in the lab, sometimes only one. So we have to make it a priority because we don’t want us gathering in the lab.”

Students and faculty at Tennessee Tech are also working to create respirator masks that can be used by medical professionals.

