Attorney: More business owners plan to join federal lawsuit against Nashville and Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, a Nashville-based attorney told News 2 that more businesses plan to join an ongoing federal lawsuit against city and state leaders.

This will add additional plaintiffs to a lawsuit brought forth from area establishments and their respective owners, alleging unfair treatment from Governor Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Director of the Metro Public Health Department Michael Caldwell, Metro’s Beer Permit Board, and Kia Jarmon, a member of the Beer Permit Board.

“This was a meeting [held Friday] of about 25 to 30 business owners on lower Broadway who are organizing to fight Mayor Cooper’s decision to shut down all of the bars and restaurants on Lower Broadway. They feel like they’re being treated very unfairly, they’re going to organize politically, legally, and going to fight back.” said attorney Bryan Lewis.

On Thursday, Mayor Cooper announced the city would revert back to a “modified” Phase 2, which meant bars would have to shut down for a minimum of 14 days.

“We’re going to try to seek relief in court and get relief for these business owners and allow them to open back up,” said Lewis.

