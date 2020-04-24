Attorney: 26 residents of Gallatin nursing home have died after coronavirus outbreak

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twenty-six residents of a Gallatin nursing home have died after a coronavirus outbreak at the facility last month, according to an attorney suing the center.

Clint Kelly, an attorney representing several families in a lawsuit against the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, told News 2 on Thursday that the number of residents at the nursing home who had died increased from 21 to 26 in a matter of days.

The governor’s office said late last month that more than 100 residents and staff members at the nursing home had tested positive for the virus. Many were removed from the facility and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Since then, 26 residents of the Gallatin nursing home have died, Kelly said.

When the Tennessee Department of Health was asked about the additional deaths, a department spokesperson said, “as with any reporting, it can take 48 to 72 hours for a lab result to get into our reporting system.“

The spokesperson added that facility-specific number would be updated once per week on the state’s website.

Sumner County had 556 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to numbers released Thursday afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Health. While 315 had reportedly recovered from the virus, there were 32 deaths reported countywide.

Andrew Sheeley, counsel to the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, offered this statement to News 2 on Friday afternoon:

We are not aware of any COVID-19 related negligence lawsuits filed against Gallatin Center at this time. Gallatin Center did receive what is called a notice of intent to make a claim by a local attorney on behalf of a former resident who unfortunately contracted the coronavirus, but that does not necessarily mean an actual lawsuit will follow. The resident was provided timely and appropriate care by Gallatin Center, and then went on to receive an even higher level of care at a local community hospital. As I am sure you are aware, the coronavirus outbreak has swept through senior living facilities across the globe killing thousands of at risk elderly people. Published reports indicate there have been outbreaks in over 3,400 senior living facilities across those states in reported data. The latest reports reflect over 10,000 nursing home residents have died from complications related to coronavirus. As is abundantly clear, Gallatin Center is not the only skilled nursing facility impacted by this tragic pandemic. The extraordinary leadership at Gallatin will continue to partner with local hospitals and the Tennessee Department of Health and maintain their focus on the safety of its residents and staff.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 23 Bedford 130 Benton 5 Bledsoe 214 Blount 48 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 6 Cheatham 28 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 25 Crockett 6 Cumberland 61 Davidson 1,918 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 56 Dyer 30 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 38 Grundy 27 Hamblen 14 Hamilton 129 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 16 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 202 Lake 20 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 24 Macon 35 Madison 94 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 35 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 12 Montgomery 130 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 101 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 125 Rutherford 351 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 34 Shelby 1,951 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 556 Tipton 87 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 369 Wilson 195 Residents of other states/countries 277 Pending 192 Total Cases – as of (4/23/20) 8,266

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 21 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 4 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 42 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 32 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 1 Out of state 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/24/20) 168

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE