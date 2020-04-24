Breaking News
TDH reports 8,726 COVID-19 cases, 168 deaths in Tennessee
coronavirus

Attorney: 26 residents of Gallatin nursing home have died after coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing residents return

(Photo: WKRN)

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twenty-six residents of a Gallatin nursing home have died after a coronavirus outbreak at the facility last month, according to an attorney suing the center.

Clint Kelly, an attorney representing several families in a lawsuit against the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, told News 2 on Thursday that the number of residents at the nursing home who had died increased from 21 to 26 in a matter of days.

The governor’s office said late last month that more than 100 residents and staff members at the nursing home had tested positive for the virus. Many were removed from the facility and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Since then, 26 residents of the Gallatin nursing home have died, Kelly said.

When the Tennessee Department of Health was asked about the additional deaths, a department spokesperson said, “as with any reporting, it can take 48 to 72 hours for a lab result to get into our reporting system.“

The spokesperson added that facility-specific number would be updated once per week on the state’s website.

Sumner County had 556 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to numbers released Thursday afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Health. While 315 had reportedly recovered from the virus, there were 32 deaths reported countywide.

Andrew Sheeley, counsel to the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, offered this statement to News 2 on Friday afternoon:

We are not aware of any COVID-19 related negligence lawsuits filed against Gallatin Center at this time.

Gallatin Center did receive what is called a notice of intent to make a claim by a local attorney on behalf of a former resident who unfortunately contracted the coronavirus, but that does not necessarily mean an actual lawsuit will follow. The resident was provided timely and appropriate care by Gallatin Center, and then went on to receive an even higher level of care at a local community hospital.

As I am sure you are aware, the coronavirus outbreak has swept through senior living facilities across the globe killing thousands of at risk elderly people. Published reports indicate there have been outbreaks in over 3,400 senior living facilities across those states in reported data. The latest reports reflect over 10,000 nursing home residents have died from complications related to coronavirus.

As is abundantly clear, Gallatin Center is not the only skilled nursing facility impacted by this tragic pandemic. The extraordinary leadership at Gallatin will continue to partner with local hospitals and the Tennessee Department of Health and maintain their focus on the safety of its residents and staff.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson23
Bedford130
Benton5
Bledsoe214
Blount48
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll14
Carter6
Cheatham28
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee25
Crockett6
Cumberland61
Davidson 1,918
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson56
Dyer30
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin28
Gibson32
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene38
Grundy27
Hamblen14
Hamilton129
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood14
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman16
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox202
Lake20
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon24
Macon35
Madison94
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury35
McMinn 6
McNairy10
Meigs5
Monroe12
Montgomery130
Moore3
Morgan5
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam101
Rhea4
Roane8
Robertson125
Rutherford351
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier34
Shelby1,951
Smith18
Stewart6
Sullivan 47
Sumner556
Tipton87
Trousdale27
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley9
White4
Williamson369
Wilson 195
Residents of other states/countries277
Pending192
Total Casesas of (4/23/20)8,266

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson21
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam4
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby42
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner32
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson1
Out of state1
Total Deaths (as of 4/24/20)168

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss