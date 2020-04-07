Live Now
Atlanta Humane Society takes kittens to visit the Georgia Aquarium amid pandemic

Coronavirus
ATLANTA (CNN) – While the Georgia Aquarium is closed to human visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak the Atlanta Humane Society took these adorable kitties to check out the fishies.

Their names are Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory.

MORE: Georgia Aquarium welcomes shelter puppies while it’s closed

The kittens are not up for adoption right now but if you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten you can check out your local shelter.

Also, the Humane Society wants to remind everyone there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19.

