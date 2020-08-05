At least 4 Millersville City Hall employees test positive for COVID-19

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least four employees who work at Millersville City Hall have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say anyone who has been inside Millersville City Hall over the last six days may have been exposed to the virus.

The first employee began showing symptoms while at work on July 30. After several employees tested positive for the virus, all employees who work at City Hall were tested, including police, fire and public works staff.

Some city services will be limited due to the outbreak, however, emergency services will not be impacted.