Assessment testing for COVID-19 continues in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than five dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rutherford County and testing efforts are continuing in Murfreesboro.

At the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, people can learn if they’ve contracted COVID-19. The site has tested 218 people since it opened last Thursday.

The state has reported 68 cases of COVID-19 in Rutherford County, which is now 5th highest in the state for the virus.

Testing residents is a significant focus for the state.

“We have conducted 27,000 tests in our state, and that’s a strong number per capita, for our state, I’m proud of that, we’ll be talking about some of the numbers going forward, testing is one of the most important ways we can attack this COVID-19 epidemic,” said Governor Bill Lee.

People are screened over the phone by calling the Rutherford County Health Department, then they’re asked about symptoms like fever, coughing, and shortness of breath, and exposure to a person who tested positive. That determines if that caller needs to be tested.

About a third of those callers have been tested. The current turnaround time for testing is about five to seven days, depending on volume.

That’s something many counties are grappling with, including Davidson County.

“How long it takes for test results to come back, our tests we’re doing at our assessment centers as well as what every other facility is doing are all different labs, we’re using a private lab the state has arranged for us that is purely a function of how those labs can process the tests,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus task force.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford2
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount25
Bradley10
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham10
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 391
DeKalb4
Dickson17
Dyer3
Fayette12
Fentress1
Franklin5
Gibson6
Giles3
Greene12
Grundy4
Hamblen2
Hamilton48
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox66
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison5
Marion5
Marshall1
Maury15
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery19
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson28
Rutherford68
Scott2
Sequatchie1
Sevier8
Shelby428
Smith2
Sullivan 13
Sumner184
Tipton21
Trousdale4
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson131
Wilson 39
Residents of other states/countries190
Pending307
Total Casesas of (3/31/20)2,239

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

