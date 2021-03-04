Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown offering vaccine clinic dedicated for pregnant women

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Tennessee and Davidson County enter Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is presenting a special vaccine offer dedicated to pregnant women.

The hospital says they will be offering a vaccine clinic for expectant mothers on Monday, March 8. Ascension Saint Thomas joins the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the CDC in strongly recommending and encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated. Pregnant women are reportedly at an elevated risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.

All pregnant women who register for a vaccination appointment will be asked a series of questions upon arrival to confirm eligibility.

All moms-to-be should click here to register for an appointment. Make sure to select Ascension Saint Thomas’ Midtown clinic.

