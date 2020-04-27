As Tennesse begins the re-opening process, it scores a D- in social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Social distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but as many Tennessee businesses open back up, data shows that the state could be doing a better job at social distancing.

Unacast is using GPS cellphone data to create their Social Distancing Scoreboard, which measures how well people have been keeping apart. The state of Tennessee’s most recent score is a D-.

Three metrics are used to determine this score:

The change in average distance traveled

The change in non-essential visitation

The change in human encounters

While there has been a reduction in average mobility between 40 and 55 percent, Tennessee lags behind the rest of the nation in reducing non-essential visitation and human encounters.

Uncast also offers a Retail Impact Scoreboard. This scoreboard takes a look at 13 different industries and breaks the data down by state. The scoring system shows four different categories ranging from cold to hot and measures the difference in foot traffic compared to the same day last year. Cold means there’s a significant reduction in foot traffic, while warm means there’s a significant increase.

Unacast’s scoring system is based on the percentage increase or decrease from the same day in 2019:

Hot: >20% increase

Warm: 0-20% increase

Cool: 0-20% decrease

Cold: >20% decrease

Out of 13 industries measured in Tennessee, 12 have seen at least a 20 percent drop in foot traffic compared to last year.

The only industry in Tennessee to see less than a 20 percent or more drop in foot traffic is Home Goods & Improvement.

There will likely be significant changes in both the Social Distancing Scoreboard and the Retail Impact Scoreboard in the coming weeks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

