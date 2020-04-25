As some businesses prepare to open amid pandemic some ask: ‘What about the churches?’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the state of Tennessee gets ready to open businesses that have been shut down for weeks, some are asking about the churches.

“It is time to start allowing our churches to open,” said Maury County Mayor, Andy Ogles.

Churches have moved to online services for the past few weeks in an effort to continue to worship, but to also stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now with many businesses being able to open with certain restrictions, Mayor Ogles says how about churches too.

“If a restaurant can figure out a way to operate in a clean way and use social distancing, arguably so can churches,” said Ogles.

Ogles shared his frustration with other citizens of Maury County as he addressed the latest information regarding the deadly virus in an online conference call Friday.

“I am prepared if we don’t get further guidance from the governor on how our churches can operate then I think you will see not only myself but other mayors moving on our own to make sure our churches are open,” said Ogles.

Mayor Ogles is hoping to hear more guidance about opening churches from the Governor on Monday.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE