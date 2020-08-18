As bar restrictions ease, future remains uncertain for musicians in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville officials are slowly easing restrictions on bars, which were allowed to reopen Monday, but that has done little to ease concerns about the well-being of those who put the music in Music City.

One group still heavily impacted is the musicians — the ones who make Lower Broadway come to life.

The ups and downs of opening and closing again have forced some of them to change careers.

Brenda Sanderson, whose family owns honky tonks like The Stage and Legends Corner, said her staff and performers can’t continue to go on and off unemployment benefits given the lengthy process and how difficult it is to get the benefits in the first place.

Several campaigns and funds were started to help, including the Nashville Musicians Association’s crisis fund.

Sanderson hopes artists can get back on stage soon.

“Musicians right now are the ones that are really taking the hit on all of this many of them are just struggling to get by and this has been devastating to a lot of them,” explained Sanderson.

These new restrictions will help some smaller businesses, but for larger venues, a 25-person capacity would not cover the costs of staffing and utilities. There are also fears of rehiring staff, but then having to close again, making it more costly and not being able to get back on unemployment.

Sanderson said they were hoping to be treated like restaurants and have the ability to operate at 50% capacity.

“When you have a venue that has the capacity of 700, 1,000 people but yet you are holding them to 25, it kind of sounds like someone really doesn’t want us open, that’s the feeling you have, that really they don’t want us to open,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson has decided not to reopen her bars yet because of the limited capacity, but with campaigns like Honky Tonk Heroes, she hopes they can prove they can be trusted and allow more people in soon.

All restaurants and bars must close to the public and empty nightly by 10:30 p.m. beginning Monday night, which is thirty minutes later than the current curfew in place, Mayor John Cooper said. He added to-go and curbside alcohol sales and open containers of alcohol are still banned in the Midtown and downtown Nashville areas, as defined last week.

The mayor advised current public health orders will also remain in effect through at least Aug. 31.

