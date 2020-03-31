Area YMCA locations offering emergency child care during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six area YMCA of Middle Tennessee locations are offering emergency child care services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is available at limited sites for essential workers as defined by state and local governments. The program for children ages 4-12 years old costs $30, and children must be registered online for each day of care Monday-Friday.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided to children in the program. The program operates from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following YMCA of Middle Tennessee locations:

Clarksville Area YMCA: 260 Hillcrest Dr., Clarksville, TN 37043

260 Hillcrest Dr., Clarksville, TN 37043 Donelson-Hermitage Family YMCA: 3001 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

3001 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 Downtown YMCA: 1000 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203

1000 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203 North Rutherford Family YMCA: 2001 Motlow College Boulevard, Smyrna, TN 37617

2001 Motlow College Boulevard, Smyrna, TN 37617 Robertson County Family YMCA: 3332 Tom Austin Highway, Springfield, TN 37172

3332 Tom Austin Highway, Springfield, TN 37172 Sumner County Family YMCA: 102 Bluegrass Commons Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

