Aquinas College opening dormitory for Saint Thomas Hospital workers to stay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Aquinas College is giving Ascension Saint Thomas workers a short-term place to live during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ascension St. Thomas, the college has opened up Siena Hall dormitory next door to Saint Thomas West Hospital.

“At a time when we are physically separated from each other and yet desire to help, offering Siena Hall to Saint Thomas is a good and simple way to support our medical personnel who are giving so much of themselves,” said Sister Anne Catherine, a spokesperson for the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation, which owns and operates Aquinas College.

