Breaking News
TDH reports 141 deaths, 6,262 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
coronavirus

Aquinas College opening dormitory for Saint Thomas Hospital workers to stay

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Siena Hall Aquinas College

Siena Hall on the Aquinas College campus (Source: Submitted)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Aquinas College is giving Ascension Saint Thomas workers a short-term place to live during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ascension St. Thomas, the college has opened up Siena Hall dormitory next door to Saint Thomas West Hospital.

“At a time when we are physically separated from each other and yet desire to help, offering Siena Hall to Saint Thomas is a good and simple way to support our medical personnel who are giving so much of themselves,” said Sister Anne Catherine, a spokesperson for the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation, which owns and operates Aquinas College.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss