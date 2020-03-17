Aquarium penguins waddle to visit other animals during coronavirus closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — What would you do if you had free time at an aquarium while it was closed? Check out the animals, of course.

That’s what Wellington the penguin did Sunday the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago while the facility is closed due to coronavirus.

The aquarium posted a video of Wellington looking at the fish in the Amazon Rising exhibit.

Wellington is one of several rockhopper penguins who got to take a walk, or waddle, under the guidance of their keepers.

The aquarium said staff are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure. The facility won’t reopen to the public until the end of March at the earliest.

