APSU plans for in-person, on-campus classes in fall

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Austin Peay State University officials said they plan to have in-person classes on campus this fall.

In a message to campus on Monday, APSU President Alisa White said, “After much thought and discussion with health and safety experts, I have decided to resume in-person classes on campus this fall.

Our COVID-19 Task Force and the Strategic Planning Integration Task Force will continue to develop recommendations to carry us through this and similar scenarios for up to two years. We soon will announce updates regarding specific issues the task forces and other subgroups are studying, such as on-campus housing and in-classroom social distancing. Whatever decisions we make, the focus always will be on the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and our commitment to academic quality. Alisa White

The University said they will continue to follow CDC recommendations to help protect students and staff.

The University recently purchased and received more than 6,000 face masks and are looking into how to offer smaller in-person classes. The University is also working on making its own sanitizer with their chemistry department.

