Apple Store at CoolSprings Galleria closes indefinitely amid pandemic

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Apple Store at CoolSprings Galleria will close again indefinitely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Apple’s website, the company lists the store as “temporarily closed” and states “we look forward to resuming full operations as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The company adds the store will remain open through Sunday, July 12 for pickup of existing orders and previously scheduled in-store Genius Support.

Reports indicate the CoolSprings Galleria location is one of several Apple stores nationwide to cease operations again this week amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Apple Store in the Mall at Green Hills remains closed.

