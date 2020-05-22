NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday the state attorney general’s office filed an appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court over the governor’s education savings plan, or ESA.

The ESA program was recently declared unconstitutional and halted by a Nashville court. The program would allow parents in Davidson and Shelby counties to use state tax dollars towards private education.

The attorney general filed an appeal on behalf of Governor Bill Lee and other pro-voucher groups.

“These kids need the opportunity to that educational choice,” Governor Lee said. “And the 2,000 plus families that believe that choice was the best for their children and that signed up for the program so far or have made application to it, I think they deserve that choice and I hope they get it.”

The attorney general is asking for an “expedited decision,” arguing the issue is of unusual public importance because it would implement educational policy reform.