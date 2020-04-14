Appalachia project asks people to document COVID-19 life

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of an East Tennessee State University project are asking local residents to document their experiences of living through the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says the submissions will be housed at the school’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, which includes the Archives of Appalachia.

Archives director Jeremy Smith says people are invited to share diaries, writings, photographs, videos, social media posts, business correspondences and other items about living through COVID-19 times.

“We want to hear from our community how they spent their days, how their lives, families, and businesses were affected and how they experienced loss and hardship, as well as how they stood in solidarity and the lessons they learned,” Smith said in a news release.

Files can be submitted online via email or they can mailed to the Archives of Appalachia. More information is available on the Archives website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 23 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 46 Bradley 32 Campbell 11 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 18 Chester 5 Claiborne 4 Clay 4 Cocke 5 Coffee 11 Cumberland 43 Davidson 1,207 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 30 Dyer 22 Fayette 36 Fentress 2 Franklin 21 Gibson 20 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 23 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 7 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 173 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 13 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 16 Macon 26 Madison 68 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 102 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 5 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 87 Roane 5 Robertson 88 Rutherford 250 Scott 9 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,331 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 42 Sumner 454 Tipton 50 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 42 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 318 Wilson 143 Residents of other states/countries 260 Pending 46 Total Cases – as of (4/13/20) 5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee