Appalachia project asks people to document COVID-19 life

Coronavirus
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of an East Tennessee State University project are asking local residents to document their experiences of living through the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says the submissions will be housed at the school’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, which includes the Archives of Appalachia.

Archives director Jeremy Smith says people are invited to share diaries, writings, photographs, videos, social media posts, business correspondences and other items about living through COVID-19 times.

“We want to hear from our community how they spent their days, how their lives, families, and businesses were affected and how they experienced loss and hardship, as well as how they stood in solidarity and the lessons they learned,” Smith said in a news release.

Files can be submitted online via email or they can mailed to the Archives of Appalachia. More information is available on the Archives website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford23
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount46
Bradley32
Campbell11
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham18
Chester5
Claiborne4
Clay4
Cocke5
Coffee11
Cumberland43
Davidson 1,207
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson30
Dyer22
Fayette36
Fentress2
Franklin21
Gibson20
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy23
Hamblen6
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson7
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox173
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence13
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon16
Macon26
Madison68
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery102
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton5
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam87
Roane5
Robertson88
Rutherford250
Scott9
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,331
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 42
Sumner454
Tipton50
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington42
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson318
Wilson 143
Residents of other states/countries260
Pending46
Total Casesas of (4/13/20)5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson16
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby21
Sullivan1
Sumner26
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)109

