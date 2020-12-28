AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

Two people familiar with the president’s action tell The Associated Press that the president has signed the measure. They are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.