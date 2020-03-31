Antioch’s Homestyle Bakery makes treats to honor health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch bakery is showing their support for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homestyle Bakery made and delivered treats for doctors and nurses Monday.
They did this in honor of National Doctor’s Day, delivering dozens of cupcakes to hospitals as a way to spread joy during this dark time.
“This is something I would love to continue to do because as this pandemic gets bigger the doctors are just going to be under the line of fire even more. So, if we could do this weekly, monthly, we would love to keep supporting our doctors,” explained Sarah Mullis with Homestyle Bakery.
The bakery delivered over 500 cupcakes to staff at Saint Thomas Midtown and hopes to make it a
Recently, the bakery united with other stores in Nashville to help raise $25,000 for tornado relief.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|9
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|10
|Bradley
|9
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|Davidson
|364
|DeKalb
|4
|Dickson
|12
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|5
|Gibson
|5
|Giles
|1
|Greene
|12
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|40
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|4
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|52
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|5
|Marion
|6
|Maury
|11
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|24
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|27
|Rutherford
|57
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|7
|Shelby
|396
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|11
|Sumner
|164
|Tipton
|16
|Trousdale
|3
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|111
|Wilson
|32
|Residents of other states/countries
|192
|Pending
|101
|Total Cases – as of (3/30/20)
|1,834
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: