Antioch residents want answers after trash delays due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in Antioch are looking for answers after experiencing issues with trash removal.

City leaders said as Nashville grows, delays in trash pick-up are growing, too and the COVID-19 pandemic is making matters worse.

Currently, Nashville pays Red River Waste Solutions about $7 million a year for the service.

Nashville trash pickup experiencing major delays during COVID-19 pandemic

Councilwoman Delishia Portfield told News 2 pick-up is so backed up, residents never know when the garbage truck is coming, causing many to leave trash out for days.

“The trash pickup day is Friday, so now you’re talking about almost a full week later, and many people put their trash out on Thursday night, so no one wants to smell the trash sitting out in the heat from Thursday night until Monday, Tuesday, or whenever it could possibly be picked up,” she explained.

Portfield and others are putting pressure on the company to make logistical changes to get the job done.

Hendersonville residents are also frustrated by trash delays due to COVID-19.

“Nobody will give us any information and It’s a big health hazard,” said Kelly Sadler, who lives in Hendersonville. “My neighbor right next door to me yesterday sent me pictures of where I’m assuming a rodent had push over her trash can and throwing it all over the front yard.”

Hundreds of residents say the city’s waste collection vendor has been missing trash pickup in several neighborhoods for weeks.

Residents are asked to report all late pick-ups to the city using HUB Nashville in the effort of tracking the data.

A virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. with Red River and South East Councilmembers. Click here for more.

