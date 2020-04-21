Breaking News
Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp cancelled amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp 2020 has been suspended amid COVID-19.

The traditional week-long camp has run for more than 60 years. The program provides six week-long summer camps to at-risk youth from the Nashville community.

Camp officials released the following statement:

It has been our mission to establish positive lasting relationships with our attendees through various activities and mentor-ship opportunities during these camps. Due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 virus, for the first time in our organization’s history, we are regrettably suspending our traditional week-long youth camp program for the 2020 season.This action is disappointing, but necessary.We will continue to re-evaluate this position as time progresses, but it is crucial that we keep the families of our community and the officers that serve them at the top of our priority list.

Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp

Officials said that exposing people to COVID-19 would be detrimental to their mission. Staff is looking into alternative opportunities for kids in the community, while maintaining safety.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford76
Benton4
Bledsoe10
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell13
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett6
Cumberland58
Davidson 1,675
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson46
Dyer28
Fayette46
Fentress4
Franklin27
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene35
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton118
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys6
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox193
Lake4
Lauderdale16
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon23
Macon34
Madison87
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe11
Montgomery122
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam96
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson116
Rutherford328
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier26
Shelby1,839
Smith14
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner518
Tipton83
Trousdale21
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson357
Wilson 185
Residents of other states/countries273
Pending57
Total Casesas of (4/20/20)7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson20
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam3
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby39
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner31
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)152

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

