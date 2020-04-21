Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp cancelled amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp 2020 has been suspended amid COVID-19.
The traditional week-long camp has run for more than 60 years. The program provides six week-long summer camps to at-risk youth from the Nashville community.
Camp officials released the following statement:
It has been our mission to establish positive lasting relationships with our attendees through various activities and mentor-ship opportunities during these camps. Due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 virus, for the first time in our organization’s history, we are regrettably suspending our traditional week-long youth camp program for the 2020 season.This action is disappointing, but necessary.We will continue to re-evaluate this position as time progresses, but it is crucial that we keep the families of our community and the officers that serve them at the top of our priority list.Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp
Officials said that exposing people to COVID-19 would be detrimental to their mission. Staff is looking into alternative opportunities for kids in the community, while maintaining safety.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|76
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|10
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|58
|Davidson
|1,675
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|46
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|35
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|118
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|193
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|87
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|122
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|96
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|116
|Rutherford
|328
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|26
|Shelby
|1,839
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|518
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|21
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|357
|Wilson
|185
|Residents of other states/countries
|273
|Pending
|57
|Total Cases – as of (4/20/20)
|7,238
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|39
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152