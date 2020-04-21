Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp cancelled amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp 2020 has been suspended amid COVID-19.

The traditional week-long camp has run for more than 60 years. The program provides six week-long summer camps to at-risk youth from the Nashville community.

Camp officials released the following statement:

It has been our mission to establish positive lasting relationships with our attendees through various activities and mentor-ship opportunities during these camps. Due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 virus, for the first time in our organization’s history, we are regrettably suspending our traditional week-long youth camp program for the 2020 season.This action is disappointing, but necessary.We will continue to re-evaluate this position as time progresses, but it is crucial that we keep the families of our community and the officers that serve them at the top of our priority list. Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp

Officials said that exposing people to COVID-19 would be detrimental to their mission. Staff is looking into alternative opportunities for kids in the community, while maintaining safety.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 76 Benton 4 Bledsoe 10 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 6 Cumberland 58 Davidson 1,675 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 46 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 35 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 118 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 193 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 87 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 122 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 96 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 116 Rutherford 328 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 26 Shelby 1,839 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 518 Tipton 83 Trousdale 21 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 357 Wilson 185 Residents of other states/countries 273 Pending 57 Total Cases – as of (4/20/20) 7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee