American Red Cross no longer facing shortage, but still needs donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a few weeks ago the American Red Cross put out an urgent call for blood donations as they were facing a major shortage due to COVID-19.

“When there is a need we really gather together to make a difference for our fellow man,” said Tiffany Taylor with American Red Cross Blood Services. “Due to the outpouring and generosity of the community we have been able to meet our hospital needs so that is great and we are no longer in a shortage situation.”

While the needs have been met so far, there is always a need for blood donations.

To date, more than 15,000 blood drives have been canceled across the nation. In Tennessee, there have been 366 blood drives canceled.

“Which has resulted in 11,975 uncollected blood donations,” said Taylor.

Recently, the FDA announced some changes to their policy about who can donate blood.

On April 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced eligibility criteria changes to its policy, Revised Recommendations for Reducing the Risk of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Transmission by Blood and Blood Products.

“The American Red Cross is very well pleased with that update,” said Taylor. “We believe with the update of these changes to the FDA guidance that we will potentially see an increase in blood donations.”

According to the Red Cross website: “The Red Cross is working aggressively to implement this eligibility change and update our website accordingly. Please know this will take time for the Red Cross to implement. We appreciate your patience and support during this transition.”

