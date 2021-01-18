Amazon asks Tennessee to allow company to vaccinate 25,000+ frontline employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a letter written before Christmas, Amazon urged Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to allow its 25,000 frontline workers in the state to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The company said Amazon employees in warehouses and grocery stores have been helping people receive essential items since the beginning of the pandemic.

The letter asks Gov. Lee to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that essential workers be vaccinated in phases 1B and 1C.

“We are proud of the role that our essential workers have played during this pandemic to help customers stay safe and receive important products at home, which is critical for people with underlying medical conditions and those susceptible to complications from COVID-19. In Tennessee, Amazon and Whole Foods Market have more than 25,000 full- and part-time essential employees who cannot work from home, in addition to thousands of delivery drivers and other partners.”

Amazon has partnered with a third-party health care provider to distribute vaccines on-site at their facilities. It also promised that anyone who receives the two vaccine doses will be tracked and reported to health officials.

Amazon has more than 650 COVID-19 testing sites across the country — capable of testing 50,000 people a day.