Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are rare but some may be at a heightened risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been 29 confirmed serious allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine; that’s out of about five million people vaccinated.

“This anaphylactic reaction, from which all these people have recovered, occurs about 11 times for every million doses administered, so it’s a very rare event,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner. “COVID is very common and can make you seriously ill.”

Schaffner said everyone who receives the COVID vaccine will be asked to wait 15 minutes before leaving. Those with a history of serious allergic reactions will be asked to wait 30 minutes.

“If you get a serious allergic reaction, you will get an injection from an EpiPen that offers immediate relief,” Schaffner said. “Then of course people will attend to you, do you need more medical care? Do you need observation?”

Dr. Schaffner said people with a history of anaphylactic reaction to medication may be at a higher risk of a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine

“We don’t think that people who have simple food allergies or environmental allergies are more likely to get this [reaction],” Schaffner said.

There is an element to the vaccine called PEG, polyethylene glycol, found in many common items, including cosmetics, that may cause an allergic reaction for some.

“We think that’s the bandit here, the causer,” Schaffner said. “There are very few people who know they are allergic to PEG. They should not get vaccinated at this time.”

Dr. Schaffner said if you have had previous allergic reactions, discuss your risks with your doctor before getting the vaccine. Most people will still be able to receive it.