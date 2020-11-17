All Rutherford County Schools to close Thanksgiving week

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools announced Tuesday all schools will be closed Thanksgiving week following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Because of the rising number of COVID cases in our community and the number of students and staff members on quarantine for one reason or another, we have decided to use two of our stockpile days — which is what we normally use for weather closings — for next Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24,” Rutherford County Schools communications director James Evans said in a statement.

Students will be completely off schools and these will not be distance learning days. The district’s central office will be open Monday through Wednesday.

“By closing next week, we hope to allow many of our students and staff members to complete their quarantines so they can return for school the week after Thanksgiving. Please remember that Monday, Nov. 30, is a distance-learning flex day, which means all students will attend school virtually or work from home on assignments that will be given by their teachers,” Evans said.

Parents will be able to pick up seven days worth of meals for their students on Friday, November 20.

“We care deeply about the safety of our students and our employees, and while we want to keep schools open whenever possible, we also must close schools when it becomes necessary. We want in-person learning to continue, but one of the biggest factors we must consider is whether there are enough classroom teachers and support staff in the building to lead classes. When there’s not, we have to make the difficult decision to temporarily close a school building until staff members can return from quarantine. We also monitor the number of students on quarantine, however, those students are moved to distance-learning anyway during their quarantine period and so it doesn’t affect whether a school should be closed,” Evans continued.

The district encourages families to take social-distancing precautions during the Thanksgiving break.